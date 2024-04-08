William J. Peters Sr., 87

William Joseph “Bill” Peters Sr., 87, of Wollaston, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2024. William was born on January 23, 1937, in Boston, Massachusetts to parents William T. and Catherine Peters.

Educated at Boston Trade High School, Bill dedicated 30 years of military service to his country. He proudly served in the Air National Guard as a Communications Electronics Systems Manager achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He served for 36 years.

Bill leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary (Greene) Peters, his loving children: daughter Annmarie and her husband Denis Rush; son William Jr. and his wife Angie; and son Michael and his wife Anne. He was the proud grandfather to Jonathan and Zachary Rush, Matthew; Brian (Erin), Erin and Nathan Peters; and Ryan, Owen, and Joseph Peters. His memory will be treasured by his sisters Ethel Kinder (Ken) and Kathleen Deschenes: brothers Jack (Diane) and Bobby (Claire Coen) Peters. He was a cherished brother-in-law and uncle to many. He was preceded in passing by his parents.

Bill was a cherished member of the Wollaston community for over 60 years. He served as an usher and Eucharistic Minister at St. Ann Church for many years. He also was a member of the brotherhood of the Knights of Columbus North Quincy Council 2259 for several years. He especially enjoyed coin collecting, golfing with his friends and savoring trips to Hilton Head Island and Chicago with his family. He cherished his title of “Ga” as he was called by his grandchildren and many others who knew him in his later years.

Bill’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him as he leaves behind a legacy of love, service, and devotion.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, April 18, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 AM on Friday, April 19, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Bill’s name to American Diabetes Association by visiting: www.diabetes.org or Wounded Warrior Project by visiting: www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

