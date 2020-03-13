William J. Smith, 68

William J.” Bill” Smith, age 68, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away, peacefully, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, in the comfort of his loving family.

William was born and raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1969. He was employed for forty-four years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, spending most of his career working from the North Quincy branch. After his retirement in 2013, Bill was a school bus driver for the City of Quincy.

Bill was an avid Boston sports fan, enjoyed golfing and was a motorcycle enthusiast. He and his wife, Pat, enjoyed summers in York Beach, Maine with family and friends for many years. Most of all, he was dedicated to his family and especially his children and grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for forty-six years of Patricia L. (Gerry) Smith. Devoted father of Andrew P. Smith of Quincy and his fiancée Lindsay McKenzie of Cambridge, James A. Smith and his wife Julie, and Brad L. Smith, all of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Charlotte and Reese. Much-loved son of Barbara I. (Johnson) Smith of Quincy and the late Frank A. Smith.

Dear brother of Iline Connors and her husband William of Pembroke, Barbara Read and her husband Robert of East Bridgewater, Gordon Smith and his wife Dawna of Weymouth, Frank Smith of Boston, Brian Smith and his wife Paula of Quincy, and Ellisa Maiolino and her late husband Peter of Middleboro. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington Street, Quincy, Thursday, March 19, at 10 o’clock. Reverend Kimberly J. Murphy, Pastor will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Wednesday 5 – 8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree

For those who wish, donations in William’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344