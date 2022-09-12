William J. Squires

William John Squires, Hingham MA, died surrounded by his family on Sept. 9, 2022. Billy, aka Grumpy, was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated from Brighton High School, enlisted in the United States Army in 1963, and received an honorable discharge in 1966. Grumpy joined the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators, Local 6 in Boston, and became a pipe coverer. Grumpy loved people and parties and occasionally tried to shoot the Big Dipper out of the night sky. He also loved to sit and watch the grass grow.

Billy is survived by his four children, Patrick J. Squires, Debra A. Squires-Lee, Kenneth R. Squires, and Eric M. Squires, his beloved twelve grandchildren, Shawn Squires, Chad Squires, Dustin Squires, Kelly Squires, Jesse Lee, Madeleine Squires, Jonah Lee, Lindsey Squires, Hannah Squires, Kylie Squires, Jayden Lee, and Will Squires, his great grandchildren, and his son-and-daughters-in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister, and his devoted canine and feline companions, Zamp, Elmo, Tunney, Obama, and Shea.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, 1:30 p.m. at Old Ship Church Meeting House, 90 Main St., Hingham, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Disabled American Veterans (ihelpveterans.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

Grumpy was well loved and will be deeply missed.