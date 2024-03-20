William J. Tobin, Jr., 79

William J. Tobin, Jr., age 79, of Holbrook, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, March 18, 2024 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born in Medford, to the late Ann A. (Hogan) and William J. Tobin, Sr. Raised in Arlington, he was a graduate of Arlington High School, Class of 1965. He earned his Bachelor degree from Curry College in Milton in 1972.

He lived in Holbrook for seventeen years, previously in Quincy for many years.

Bill was proud to have served in the United States Air Force during the early 1960s with the 4780th Supply Squadron (ADC).

Bill was employed as a probation officer at Plymouth District Court and had been retired for many years.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. (Barry) Tobin.

Devoted brother of Gerard W. Tobin and his wife Katherine of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Loving uncle of Hayden W. Tobin and his fiancée Grace Kennedy of Brooklyn, N.Y., Harrison R. Tobin of Flower Mound, Tex., and Matthew Sloat and his wife Kathleen of Holbrook.

Bill is also survived by many dear cousins, including Edward Poirier of Needham.

At the request of the family, services were private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory may be made to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, 9845 E. Bell Road, Suite 130, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 or www.homesforwoundedwarriors.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.