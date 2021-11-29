William Kenerson, 68

William M. “Bucksie” Kenerson, passed away on November 24, 2021 at the age of 68, in his hometown of Hull. His battle with serious medical issues in recent months showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile.

He was the beloved husband of Julie Kenerson (Clancy) of Hull, with whom he shared 45 loving years of marriage. Devoted father of Sean and Kelly Kenerson of Hull, Timothy and Laura Kenerson of Marshfield and Robert Kenerson of Hull. Papa Bucks to William, Charles, Samuel, Joseph, Maxwell, Theodore, Christina, and George Kenerson. He is survived by his siblings Drs. John and Lisbet Kenerson of Hampton, VA, Paul and Lainey Kenerson of Wenham, Thomas and Hirity Kenerson of Manor, TX, Marie Kenerson of Sanibel, FL, Carol Wilson of Brighton, and Dr. Kevin and LuAnn Kenerson of Yarmouth, ME. He is predeceased by his brother, Brian Kenerson who is survived by Kathy Kenerson of Aptos, CA. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

He was born on July 17, 1953 to the late John and Marie (Parkes) Kenerson, raised in the Allerton Hill area of Hull. Bill grew up with a large extended family and many lifelong friends. Bill often spoke fondly of his close knit family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents.

Bill met the love of his life Julie (Clancy), whom he married in 1976. They spent the next 30 years in the Wollaston area of Quincy where they enjoyed raising their three boys and making lifelong memories.

Bill was a proud graduate of Boston College High School, class of 1971 and Bridgeton Academy in Maine. He was a 35-year member of Teamsters Local 25 as a mechanic at Stop & Shop. He was a lifelong member of Hull and Quincy Yacht Clubs and a member of the Nantasket Beach Salt Water and Hull Lions Clubs.

Bucks will be missed dearly, but we will think of him fondly when enjoying some of his favorite things; sailing in the bay, a game of cribbage on the front porch of the cottage or watching one of his favorite Hallmark movies. Love you Bucks!

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4 to 8 PM on Wednesday, December 1st, at Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St., Hingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, Dec. 2nd at St. Mary of Assumption Parish, Hull.

Services will conclude at Hull Village Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.