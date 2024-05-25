William L. Robinson, Jr. of Quincy, passed away peacefully May 19, 2024. He retired from a wonderful career with Electroswitch. Bill had a love of the ocean. He loved deep sea fishing, ice fishing, and also just walking along the beach. Bill loved walking anywhere! He was a passionate hockey fan and played goalie, and was a constant supporter of the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots. Bill was never conventional, at Christmas (which he loved along with Thanksgiving) his family tradition was having a Chinese Food feast. On Bill’s birthday and on Father’s Day he always celebrated with a scallop dinner, which is the only seafood he liked, quite ironic for the fisherman he was!



Bill was “The Mayor” of anywhere he went. He could talk with anyone, and made everyone feel special. Bill was a friend who everyone who met him. His light and presence will be missed by all who knew him.

Bill leaves behind his loving wife, Sherri Robinson of Quincy, and sons William Robinson III, and Brian Robinson. He also leaves behind sisters Jeanne Jarvi, and Lynne Fink. Bill also loved his grandson Joseph Robinson, and his honorary grandson Benjamin Merriam very much. Bill also had many cherished nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 1 in Sacred Heart Church at 386 Hancock St., Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial will be immediately following at Calvary Cemetery at 686 Washington St., Winchester, MA. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.