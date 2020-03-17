William M. Egan IV, 87

William M. Egan IV, age 87, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born, raised and educated in Boston. Bill graduated from Belmont High School, Class of 1949 and Suffolk University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Class of 1960. He has lived in Quincy for fifty-four years, previously living in Dorchester and South Boston.

Bill worked as a proofreader for over fifty years at the former Blanchard Press, Inc. in Boston. He specialized in the editing of law briefs and court documents. Bill was an avid tennis player and an active member of the Quincy Tennis Club where he played tennis almost daily for many years. Bill’s faith was of utmost importance to him. He was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant for almost his whole life. He was a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. He has been a member of St. Agatha Parish for the past 10 years. Bill was a volunteer with the Literacy Volunteers of America for several years where he taught English as a Second Language. Bill loved reading, poetry, the theater, and music. He had a passion for collecting and listening to music of all kinds and had a very extensive collection of records. Having been raised by Irish immigrants, he was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and loved listening to Irish music and attending the concerts of Irish musicians.

Beloved husband of the late Barbara L. (Keefe) Egan. Devoted father of Kathy M. Egan of Quincy and Susan E. Egan of Duxbury. Father-in-law of John F. Moritz and Kurt A. Buckendorf. Loving grandfather of Colleen Moritz and Liam Egan. Dear brother of Marguerite M. Egan of Quincy, Elizabeth E. Fritz of Quincy formerly of Indiana. Bill was predeceased by Daniel, Eileen, Nora, John, and Francis, Egan and his parents Honora and William. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to current events, funeral services took place privately. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Milton and interment took place in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

As Bill was a constant supporter of the homeless population, those wishing to make a donation in his name are encouraged to donate to Father Bill’s place.

