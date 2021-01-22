William MacIsaac, 62

William “Bill” MacIsaac, 62, of Brockton, MA, passed away on January 18, 2021 .

Bill was predeceased by his parents Richard and Eva MacIsaac. He is survived by his brother Frank MacIsaac of Quincy MA and three sons, Shannon MacIsaac and his wife Megan MacIsaac of Branford CT, Evan MacIsaac of Somerville MA, and Zachary MacIsaac of NH. He is survived by his partner Paul Dyer of Sangerville ME, and spoke often of his dreams to retire in Maine. He is also survived by his former wife Cory MacIsaac of Quincy, MA, and was a loving grandfather to Tessa, Brynn, and Lacee MacIsaac.

He was the proud owner of rescue dogs Rachel and Dexter, and a United States Army Veteran.

A memorial mass will be held at a future date, to be determined.

