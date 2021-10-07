William O. Nurmi, 83, of Quincy, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Beloved husband of Susan E. (Clark) Nurmi, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Devoted father of Cheryl A. Hindle and her husband Alan of Dunnellon, Fla., and Michael W. Nurmi and his wife Rosemary of Quincy. Cherished “Bumpa” to Michael W. Nurmi, Jr. of Quincy and Max W. Hindle of Dunnellon, Florida.

Bill was born in Quincy and was the son of the late Oiva and Elsie (Berry) Nurmi and brother of the late Barbara McKeets.

Bill worked at the Quincy Shipyard before heading to Brockton in 1988 to work for the U.S. Postal Service as a custodian, until his retirement in 2004.

He was a quiet man who enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and being with his family. Bill always enjoyed his twice a year trips to Florida to visit his daughter, Cheryl and her family, where he was always treated like a king, but health issues ended his traveling.

When his son, Mike, at 54, was stricken with ALS and within a year’s time, was on a ventilator, feeding tube and could not move his body at all, Bill was heartbroken. He often wished he could take Mike’s place and let him lead a young man’s life. No matter how bad his health was, he never missed a chance to go to the ALS Home in Chelsea to just sit and be with Mike.

At Bill’s request, he will be cremated and his cremated remains will stay with his family, until Susan can join him and then they will be buried together in the family plot at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Bill’s name to ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter by visiting als.org/donate.

