William P. Brennan, 87

William P. “Pete” Brennan, 87, of South Weymouth, formerly of Mashpee and Houghs Neck, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Born in Boston, he was raised in Quincy and was the son of the late William J. and Isabell (Harding) Brennan. Husband of Danielle M. (Hart) Brennan. Father of William P. Brennan, Jr. and his fiancé Andrea Smeglin of Savin Hill, Thomas M. Brennan and his spouse Patricia of S. Weymouth, Linda M. Brennan and her spouse Kathi of VT and Stephen A. Brennan of Houghs Neck. Grandfather of Shawna Messinger and her spouse Paul of Plymouth, Matthew and Michael Brennan, both of Weymouth. Brother of Elaine Martin of Quincy. Preceded in death by his siblings Barbara Kilellea, Patricia Kilellea and Joan Keefe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, January 3rd 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Saturday, January 4th prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial with military honors in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Late U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

