William P. Joyce, 89

William P. “Paul” “Bill” Joyce of Quincy, passed away on March 22, 2021. He was 89.

The beloved husband of 60 years to the late Lucy L. (Burnett) Joyce . Loving father of Paul Joyce of Jamaica Plain, Stephen Joyce, Sr. of Quincy and the late Laura Kobosky of Randolph. Much loved Father-in-law to the late Theresa Joyce and Marcus Kobosky. Devoted “Papa” to Leanne, Stephen Joyce, Jr., Amanda, Kerry, Jon and Christina and “Big Papa” to his 12 great grandchildren.

Paul spent many years in Dorchester before moving to Quincy in 1984. He worked for Microwave Associates in Burlington before taking a position at Bird Machine in Walpole, where he worked for many years before retiring. He was an avid New England Sports Fan. Paul enjoyed reading, playing cribbage, playing cards with his friends, trips to Foxwoods and spending time with his family.

He will be sadly missed, but his family is grateful for all the joy he brought into their lives.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 11:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Donations in memory of Paul may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.