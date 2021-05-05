William P. Quevillon, 72

William Paul Quevillon, 72, of Quincy passed away peacefully on April 30, 2021.

Son of the late Leo and Merle (Sennett) Quevillon. William spent many loving years with his partner of 45 years Linda Lew-Hanson of Quincy. Brother of Bruce Quevillon of Duxbury; and his children Stephanie, Lisa and Peter, Grey Quevillon of NM, Merle Kelly and her late husband James of Sandwich; and their children Tara, Jenn and the late Matthew, Michelle Houghton of Mansfield; and her children Kyle Brendan and Lauren, Suzanne Kline of Sharon; and her children the Ryan and the late Justin, and the late Leo Quevillon; and his children Michael, Cheryl, Robert and Mark.

William was a United States veteran of the Coast Guard where he trained in New York and sailed the seas in Newfoundland. He was also stationed on the Boston Light House during his land duty days at the Hull Coast Guard Station. Early in life he worked for his uncle at Concannon’s and Sennett’s on Commonwealth Ave, Boston. This is where he trained and learned to be a bartender, he learned all the tricks to the trade for Boston’s night life. William then became a manager at The Ark bar/club on Beacon St., which also led him to a role in the liquor business with Wine Press in Boston. William also worked for 21 years at Comcast, both in Brookline and in the Needham location. He was a customer service representative and enjoyed helping others.

Some of Williams’s favorite things to do was to travel with his loving partner Linda; sight-seeing and going to the theater was always a must. They traveled 4 times to London, England with mini trips to Paris. They also traveled to Shannon, Ireland where they traveled by car across country to Dublin. Another trip they conquered was the Rockies; from Colorado to Arizona with spectacular sunrise and sunset tours. Then off to Reno, Nevada and to the shining coast of San Francisco, CA. William enjoyed yearly summer trips down the back roads of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. He also had a love for extreme sports such as glider rides at Plymouth airport, parasailing in New York and white water rafting with his buddies on the Snake River in Maine.

William Quevillon will be cremated and laid to rest at sea this summer.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Quincy Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund, c/o QRTA Treasurer, 124 Briar Lane, Westwood MA 02090.

For more information and online condolences please visit hamellydon.com.