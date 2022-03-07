William P. Simon, of Quincy, died peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family Feb. 28, 2022.

Son of the late Shafick and Rosina (Gillen) Simon. Brother of Ellen Coombs of Hanover and the late James Simon. Beloved husband for 50 years of Geraldine (Mullen) Simon. Father of Jason and his wife Charlene of Bentonville, Arkansas and Julie Simon of Quincy. Loving Papa to Brendan, Tyler, Emily, Brady, and Braden Simon of Arkansas, Charlotte (Charlie) and Reese Smith of Quincy. He loved his grandchildren and was very proud of them.

Billy was born in Quincy and lived here his whole life. He attended St. Joseph’s School and North Quincy High School. He then went to barber school and worked cutting hair for 30 years. He had his own shop in Quincy Square “The Finer Cut”. Billy then went to work for Newton Public Schools, retiring from there after 15 years. He was a school custodian and loved his job. After retiring, he took up golf and worked at the Ridder Country Club. He wasn’t really that good at golf, but he loved it. He was a great husband and father and worked really hard to put his kids through school.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy followed by a funeral home service at 12 p.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.