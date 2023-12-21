William R. Doherty, 83

William R. Doherty, of Quincy, formerly of Charlestown, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 83.

William was born in Charlestown on June 10, 1940 and was a son of the late William P. and Frances (Healy) Doherty. He was raised in Charlestown and attended local schools.

William’s career was with the Boston Housing Authority. He worked as a roofer in the building trades industry, which assisted Boston residents and property management maintain homes throughout the city. William enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years.

William was the beloved husband of the late Janice Doherty, who died in 2018. He was the devoted father of William J. Doherty and his wife Denise of Georgia, and Mark D. Doherty and his partner Kerry Galvin of Dorchester. William was the loving grandfather of Colin Galvin of Dorchester, Sydney Galvin of Dorchester, Kay Galvin of Dorchester, Nicole Doherty of Georgia, and Patrick Doherty of Georgia. He was the loving great grandfather of Brayden Doherty of Georgia. William was preceded in death by his siblings: James Healy, Patricia Baker, and Janet Doherty. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

William’s funeral services and interment will be held privately.

He will be interred with his wife in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial contribution to William’s favorite charitable organization: Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots by visiting: www.toysfortots.org.

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.