William S. ‘Bill’ McCaffrey, 50

William S. “Bill” McCaffrey, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died on Sept. 4, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 50.

The beloved son of the late Joseph and Ann (Kennedy) McCaffrey. He is survived by his twin brother Sean, Joseph McCaffrey and his wife Margaret of Holbrook, James McCaffrey and his wife

Elizabeth of Weymouth, Paul McCaffrey and his wife Marcia of Whitman, Deborah Karchenes and her husband Ron of Weymouth, and Ann Marie McCaffrey of Weymouth. Bill is also survived by seven nieces and nephews and two great nephews and one great niece and many dear friends.