William S. ‘Bill’ McCaffrey, 50

William S. “Bill” McCaffrey, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died on Sept. 4, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 50.
The beloved son of the late Joseph and Ann (Kennedy) McCaffrey. He is survived by his twin brother Sean, Joseph McCaffrey and his wife Margaret of Holbrook, James McCaffrey and his wife
Elizabeth of Weymouth, Paul McCaffrey and his wife Marcia of Whitman, Deborah Karchenes and her husband Ron of Weymouth, and Ann Marie McCaffrey of Weymouth. Bill is also survived by seven nieces and nephews and two great nephews and one great niece and many dear friends.
Bill grew up in Quincy and graduated from Quincy Vo-Tech High School. Everyone knew Bill, and no matter where he went, he met a friend. Bill loved the Red Sox, New England Patriots, WWE wrestling, and Boston College sports teams, especially Doug Flutie. He worked as a butcher for Roche Brothers for many years. Bill enjoyed walking and was an avid reader. More than anything, Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his twin Sean. For most of their lives, they were inseparable. Bill will be sadly missed by all those were were fortunate to have known him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to Bill’s Go Fund Me page. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.