William S. Connors, 62

William S. “Bill” Connors, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 8, 2022. He was 62.

Born in Quincy on March 18, 1960, he was the son of the late James and Ellen (Walsh) Connors. Bill attended local schools and graduated from high school in 1978. For over twenty years, Bill has been employed with Eversource. He started from the bottom, working his way up the ladder, and was currently an Account Services Representative. Bill enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years.

Bill’s children were the most important part of his life. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his family, and he loved them more than anything. Bill was always a strong advocate for his son’s dog, Etta, and her participation in dog sports. He took pride in Etta and his son’s successes and was an unwavering supporter of their passion and bond.

Bill was an avid reader. He liked military history, especially Civil War and WWII novels. Bill enjoyed working with his hands, woodworking, and refinishing furniture. In his spare time, Bill liked going to the gun range, listening to music and bird watching. Some of his favorite bands were: The Rolling Stones, The Temptations, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Clash and Pink Floyd.

Bill was a union man. He was a member of Painters and Allied Trades Local 35 and NSTAR Utility Workers Union of America Local 369. Bill’s life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continues through his children, family, and friends. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Bill was the devoted father of Kelli J. Connors of Quincy and James R. Connors of Bridgewater. He was the former husband of Jane (Fitzpatrick) Connors of Weymouth. Bill was the dear brother of Neil Connors of Quincy, the late Denise Walker and her surviving husband Ronald of Easton, the late Joseph Connors, and the late James Connors. He was the loving uncle of Katie Walker and her husband Seth of Easton, Christopher Walker of Easton, and Daniel Walker of Cambridge.

Bill’s funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Bill’s name to Hope House, Inc., 8 Farnham St., Boston, MA 02119.

