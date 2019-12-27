William V. Quinn, 83

William V. “Bill” Quinn, 83, of Quincy passed away at home on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Bill came over from Galway, Ireland, as a young man. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and carried that pride throughout his life. After his military service, he married and raised his family in Quincy. Bill worked as a supervisor for Gillette for over 35 years. During his free time, he enjoyed fishing and walking around Castle Island and Pope John Paul Park. He also loved watching the Patriots and the Wheel of Fortune, and looked forward to trips to Foxwoods, Aruba and Ireland.

The beloved husband of Margaret (Keane) Quinn of Quincy and the late Mary T. (Flaherty) Quinn. Devoted father of Peter Quinn of Washington, Marie Bronske of Quincy, Christine Romano of Weymouth and Theresa Fisher of Quincy. Stepfather of Maryann Folan of Milton, Karen Donovan of Quincy and Patricia Stock of Dorchester. Brother of John Joe Quinn of Ireland, Angela McDonough of South Boston, Pauline Rampino of Las Vegas, Bernard Quinn of Ireland and the late Bridie Kelly, Mary Sheehan and Theresa Reddam. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His kind and gentle ways will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.