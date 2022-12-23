William V. Ward, of Quincy, Dec. 21, 2022 after an extended illness. Beloved husband of Mary (Connolly) Ward. Loving father of Ellen Danahy and Paul of Abington, William Ward and Pamela of Canton, Michael Ward and Azadeh of Dedham and Mark Ward and Erin of Marshfield. Brother of Elizabeth Noble and her late husband Charles of Scituate, Robert Ward and his late wife Melody of Plymouth, Paul Ward and Lucille of Needham, and the late Joan Noble wife of John Noble. Cherished grandfather of Patrick, Christine, Jennifer, Sean, Bryan, Keriann, Thomas, Ainsley and Roya.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Mary’s Church, 115 Crescent St., Quincy, Tuesday, December 27 at 10:00AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave. EAST MILTON SQUARE, Monday 3-7PM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Bill was born and raised in West Roxbury before moving to Quincy 58 years ago where he and the love of his life, Mary, raised their four children. Bill worked tirelessly for his family working multiple jobs for many years to provide for his wife and children. Bill was employed by the MBTA for 23 years before retiring and beginning a second career with the Department of Transitional Assistance. He also devoted his time to publishing a newsletter for MBTA Retirees for many years. Bill had a love for music and performed with several church choirs including the Latin Choir at the Holy Trinity Church in Boston. He was also a former member of the Boston Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corps and the Holy Name Drum and Bugle Corps. Bill always looked forward to attending marching band competitions each year often with his brothers. He loved researching the Ward family history back to its roots in Ireland and sharing that information with children and grandchildren. In his later years, Bill cherished his new role as Papa spending time with his nine grandchildren and attending their many activities.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home, 670 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184.

To send a condolence message to the Ward family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.