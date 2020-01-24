William W. Lydon Jr., 77

William W. “Billy” Lydon Jr., 77, of Dennis, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Boston, he was raised in Dorchester and was the son of the late William W. and Dorothy C. (Meehan) Lydon. Billy attended local schools and graduated from Dorchester High School with the Class of 1960. After high school, Billy enlisted in the United States Army Reserves, and proudly served his country for six years.

Billy’s career was vast and fruitful. He was the proprietor of Bay Area Insulation Incorporated of Quincy. He was the president of health and welfare for Local 6. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. In 1994, at the age of 52, Billy happily retired.

Family was the most important part of Billy’s life. He loved his wife, his five girls and eleven grandchildren more than anything. A loyal and loving person, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for the people in his life.

In Billy’s spare time, he enjoyed boating, golfing, watching the New England Patriots, wintering in Florida and spending time with his family and friends. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 0488 in Dennis, the Sons of Erin in West Yarmouth and the Boat Owners Association in Dennis. Billy loved his boat, “JOMAR,” a name that was near and dear to him that represented his family. Boating season was his favorite time of year and everyone knew it. His family knew to never schedule big events during that season because Billy would be out on the water.

Billy was the beloved husband of Joan M. (Cunningham) Lydon. The two married on Oct. 2, 1965 at Stow Country Club, Stow, MA and together they shared 54 years of loving marriage. He was the devoted father of Donna M. Price and her husband Scott, Kimberly A. Lydon and her fiancé Kevin Cox, all of Braintree, Jodi M. MacNeil and her husband Donald of Belmont, Kristen M. Sullivan and her husband Joseph of W. Roxbury and Erin M. Gerry and her husband Paul of Braintree. He was the loving grandfather of Lauren Price McNeil and her husband Liam, Michael Lydon Price, Thomas Furtado, all of Braintree, William Lydon MacNeil, Brendan MacNeil, Patrick MacNeil, all of Belmont, Katelyn Sullivan, Shannon Sullivan, Brielle Sullivan, all of W. Roxbury, Emma Gerry and Jack Lydon Gerry, both of Braintree. He had a very special place in his heart for his seven granddogs.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, January 28th, 8-10 AM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.

See keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.