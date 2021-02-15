William Walsh Jr.

William “Billy” Walsh Jr. was born on Aug. 10, 1985 in Boston. He grew up in Charlestown and was very proud of where he came from. He spent the later years of his life in Quincy, where he unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 9.

Mr. Walsh is survived by his parents Billy and Maryellen; his siblings Joshua and wife Serena, Adam and fiancé Rosie, George, Cassandra and fiancé Kevin Failla, Nathan and Shawn; his children Brianna, Sophia, Benjamin and Logan; his nieces and nephews Gianna, Little Adam, Natalie, Isabella, Eric, Anthony and Kevin; his grandmother Winnie Coleman; also many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends, especially his life-long friend Mark Lunt.

He is preceded in death by his younger brother Kevin and his grandparents George and Jean Walsh.

Mr. Walsh treasured his family and friends. He could talk to anyone and knew everyone. He was so stubborn and could argue with you ‘til the end of the Earth if he thought he was right. When Mr. Walsh loved, he loved hard. There was no greater love to him than that of his children, his parents and his siblings. He liked to read, draw and write poetry. He enjoyed playing video games and could watch reruns of “Supernatural” a million times. Mr. Walsh was truly an amazing force of energy.

He had a long time struggle with drug addiction and unfortunately wasn’t able to overcome it, the demons won. If only love could have saved him, he would still be with us. His pain is over and he is at peace.

Memorial donations may be made to Giving Hands. Mr. Walsh loved this program as it helped many people he knew have a hot meal.

Visiting hours will be held at Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in Boston, MA 02127 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 3 – 7 PM.

Interment services will be private.