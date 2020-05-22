Wilrene F. Card, 94

Wilrene F. (Ash) Card, age 94, of Middleborough, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was the loving wife of Harold E. Card (deceased).

Wilrene was born in Bath, Maine to William and Irene (Stearns) Ash in 1925. She grew up in Quincy where she graduated from Quincy High School in 1942 as class salutatorian. After graduation, Wilrene attended Bridgewater State College where she met her future husband Harold. Their college education was interrupted by World War II. During the war, Wilrene worked as a secretary in the electrical department at the Bethlehem Steel Shipyard in Quincy while Harold served as a bombardier in the Army Air Force stationed in England.

After the war, Wilrene and Harold completed their college education at Bridgewater State College, and both graduated in 1948. After graduation, they were married and both were hired by the town of Middleborough as teachers, where they both remained for their entire careers. Wilrene began her teaching career teaching sixth grade at the Bates School, which was located adjacent to the Town Hall. Later in her career, Wilrene taught kindergarten at the Peter Rabbit Kindergarten in Middleborough and also taught English to the foreign born at Bridgewater State College. For most of her teaching career, she was a remedial reading specialist and served as the Director of the Title I Reading Program for the Town of Middleborough, until her retirement in 1990.

Wilrene leaves her daughter, Diane of Lakeville; her son, Harold “Barry” of Lakeville; and her son, Matt of Middleborough. She was also the proud grandmother of six grandchildren, Meghan, Dagny, Eric, David, Molly and Andrew Card. She leaves two great-grandchildren, Teddy and Milo Shull. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Joan and brother-in-law John Bianchini; and four nephews, Michael Bianchini, Peter Bianchini, Robert Pritchard and William Pritchard (deceased).

Wilrene was a long-time member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Middleborough, where she will be missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life is being planned at a future date.

