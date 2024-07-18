Winifred Carroll, 77

Winifred (Coffey) Carroll, 77, of Quincy, formerly of Brighton and South Weymouth, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 13, 2024 at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham.

Known to most as Fredi, she was born in Boston in 1946. She attended St. Columbkille’s School in Brighton from first grade through graduation. She went on to Catherine Labouré School of Nursing, earning a Bachelor’s of Science in nursing.

After their wedding in 1971, her husband David’s career in the Drug Enforcement Agency brought them to New York City, where she was an on-site nurse during the construction of the Twin Towers. Upon returning to Boston, Fredi accepted a position on the IV Team at Boston Children’s Hospital. She had found her calling; working in pediatrics was incredibly rewarding, knowing she was making a difference in the lives of children and their families.

Born and raised in Brighton, she took great pride in being a Bostonian. She loved the action of the city; theater, art, music, politics, sports and the convenience of public transportation were woven into the fabric of her being. Every summer, her family would return to their “salt box” cottage on Town Way Extension in Scituate on Peggotty Beach. When the house was washed away in the storm of 1978, a part of her heart went with it. Spending summers in Scituate was a cherished part of her youth. In the mid-1980’s, Fredi and David restored a historic house in South Weymouth, where they would raise their children. They took joy in bringing the house and yard back to its original 19th century glory. After the death of her husband in 1999, Fredi moved to Hull to be close to the water. She made many friends there and was an active member of the community.

Fredi was a person of many talents and interests. She was a calligrapher, a Reiki Master and lover of music. She and her husband held season tickets to the Boston Symphony Orchestra and supported many local musicians. She was an avid gardener and loved science. Fredi was a great cook; Thanksgiving won’t be the same without her cranberry relish. Education was paramount in her life; she valued learning and personal growth all her days. She instilled this love of learning in her children and continued her education after retirement at UMASS Boston. She moved through her life with grace and awareness, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Fredi’s incredibly strong spirit aided her as she battled cancer numerous times before finally coming to rest. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her grandchildren. Clarkie, Davey, Tommy, Cece, PK and Leo were the lights of her life.

Beloved spouse of the late David Carroll, Jr. of South Weymouth. Dedicated mother of David Carroll, III and Shannan of Saratoga, NY and Liz (Carroll) and Peter Gunderson of Hull. Daughter of the late Mary and Frank Coffey. Sibling of the late Fran Coffey and Kit of Cohasset. She also leaves behind many special friends, in-laws and nieces and nephews.

Fredi’s services and celebration of her life will be held in September. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions made in Winifred “Fredi” Carroll’s name to the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer & Blood Disorders at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital, c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC-119, Albany, NY 12208, or by visiting https://engage.amc.edu/.

