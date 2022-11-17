Woman Raped After Being Kidnapped At Wollaston T Station

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Quincy man has been charged with kidnapping a woman outside the Wollaston MBTA station and then repeatedly raping her.

Christian M. Lynch, age 26, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on several charges, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Lynch pleaded not guilty at the arraignment and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing slated for Nov. 23.

Investigators said the victim, a woman in her 60s, was headed to work Saturday morning when she was kidnapped outside the Wollaston station. Investigators said surveillance video showed a man placing both of his arms around victim’s torso and forcefully putting her inside a vehicle. The woman was seen kicking her feet as she was being forced inside in an apparent attempt to escape.

The victim was then taken to the kidnapper’s apartment and held there for 11 hours, during which time she was raped, strangled and sexually assaulted, investigators said.

The victim was dropped off at parking lot at Brockton’s Westgate Mall around 6 p.m. on Saturday, and was able to get help from a bystander.

Lynch was also arraigned on a charge of attempted kidnapping, related to the unsuccessful abduction of another woman earlier that same morning.