Woman Rescued From Wollaston House Fire

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy firefighters were able to rescue a woman from a burning home early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the house on Willet Street, located in the Wollaston section of the city, around 1:45 a.m. The first companies on scene were met with heavy fire on the second floor of the home, Fire Chief Joseph Jackson told reporters at the scene. Working in a densely built neighborhood, firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other homes.

“These guys did a fantastic job given the location of the house; this is a tough structure to get to,” Jackson said. “These guys pinned it down really well, they did a fantastic job keeping it to the original building.”

The woman was rescued from the first floor of the home and treated at the scene by EMS personnel. Information on her condition was not immediately available.

The house is likely a total loss, the chief said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.