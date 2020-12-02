Work On Stedman Street Bridge Over I-93 Thursday (Dec. 3)

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announces that a local single lane reduction and a full local roadway closure will be implemented on the Stedman Street Bridge over Interstate 93 northbound and southbound in Quincy on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The single lane local roadway will have a reduced width travel lane from 7 a.m. to noon and a full closure of Stedman Street will occur from noon to 5 p.m. to accommodate temporary work zone setups to facilitate the concrete bridge deck sealing. Pedestrians will be detoured through the work area and one sidewalk will always remain open for travel during the course of the work.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit mass511.com , a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT's GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.