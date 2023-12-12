Work To Commence At New Furnace Brook Golf Course Clubhouse

Commissioner of Natural Resources Dave Murphy announces work to construct a new clubhouse at the city’s Furnace Brook Golf Course clubhouse will be underway shortly. Residents should see utility and site work beginning in the next two weeks.

The new building will replace the old 1926, non-accessible building. The clubhouse will feature a new pro shop, dining area, covered porch with views, locker rooms and four golf simulators.

G & R Construction of Hanover was the low bidder for the project. The old clubhouse building has already been demolished and removed by City personnel, saving close to $40,000, the city stated in a press release.

The initial work will involve the installation of new utility lines under the existing parking lot and down the driveway toward Summit Avenue. Golfers should expect some brush clearing and minor tree removal along the first tee by the Summit Avenue driveway as the old sewer line is replaced. Most of the early impacts will be in this area along the driveway.

“I want to thank the public that participated in the design of this project,” said Murphy. “When finished, this will be a project that can benefit this neighborhood tremendously. I appreciate everyone’s patience through the construction process. Construction can be messy and inconvenient but when we are done this will be a fantastic asset for the city.”

The Department of Natural Resources will keep regular updates on the project on its webpage. Site work will occur during the winter and building construction will commence in the late-winter. The project is expected to be completed in late-2024 or early-2025.

Improvements to the adjacent Forbes Hill Park will also take place in 2024.