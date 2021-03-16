Work Underway On Adams Street Signal Project

Work has begun on a traffic signal improvement at the intersection of Adams Street at Newport Avenue and Burgin Parkway, the mayor’s office announces.

The project, being managed by the City of Quincy’s Department of Traffic, Parking, Alarm and Lighting, will provide repairs to the existing signal infrastructure and upgrade pedestrian facilities in line with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

“Newport Avenue is a high traffic corridor through the city,” Mayor Thomas Koch said. “With the information captured by our traffic technology, we can access areas in need of improvement. Pedestrians and drivers will benefit tremendously from the work being done in this particular intersection.”

Work activities will include reconstruction of sidewalk ramps, installation of audible pedestrian buttons, replacement of deficient signal hardware and installation of new fisheye detection camera. New decorative mast arms will be installed to improve signal visibility and carry the historic theme of Downtown Quincy to the adjacent Adams Historical National Park.

“This intersection is unique in its proximity to a National Park,” said Traffic, Parking, Alarm and Lighting Director Christopher Cassani. “We’re proud of our history and we want to ensure this location is safe and accessible for all who want to visit and share in the Adams family legacy.”

Beginning the week of March 21st, repairs to underground infrastructure will require trenching across the southern and western limits of the intersection. These trenches will be plated until filled, with the entire intersection being repaved at the end of construction.

Funds for this project were appropriated by City Council as part of the City’s Capital Improvement Plan. Dagle Electrical Contractors of Wilmington, MA was awarded the work following a sealed bid process.

For more information regarding this and other projects, visit the Project Highlights portion of Traffic and Parking Department’s page at www.quincyma.gov.