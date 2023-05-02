World Labyrinth Day Celebration May 7 At United First Parish Church

United First Parish Church will hold a worship service entitled “Solvitur Ambulando” on Sunday, May 7th from 10:30-11:30 a.m. to explore and celebrate the labyrinth experience.

After the service and refreshments – weather permitting – members Claire Fitzmaurice and Beth Cook will mark out a temporary 7-circuit labyrinth on the lawn of the Thomas Crane

Public Library. Come watch the process and then take your own meditative walk.

World Labyrinth Day is an annual international event founded by the Labyrinth Society (TLS) in 2009. It is celebrated on the first Saturday of May around the globe by thousands of

people to encourage unity and world peace. Quincy has its own proud tradition of Cleaner, Greener Quincy on that same day.