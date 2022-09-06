Wreaths Across America Makes National Call to Stand Out and Wave Flags to Remember 9/11 Anniversary

On Sunday, Sept. 11, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is calling on all Americans to join them in waving the American flag in their own communities to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

At 8:46 a.m., On Tuesday, September 11th, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower (1 WTC).

At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).

At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.

At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Members of the WAA family, including staff, volunteers, Gold Star and Blue Star Families, and veterans, will join to share in the patriotic act of waving the flag, and sharing the stories of those who raised their hand to serve following the events of that fateful day. The flag waving will start at 8:46 am ET and end at 10:03 am ET.

You too can join by tuning in to the organization’s Official Facebook page, to share pictures and videos from your own community flag waving. Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with WAA, their family, and their friends to help REMEMBER, HONOR and TEACH the generation born after 9/11, how hard times can strengthen us as a nation. Please use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.

WAA waves the American Flag every Tuesday morning between 9-10 a.m. ET and encourages the public to join them. Each week, messages of unity and remembrance are shared and the legacy of the “Freeport Flag Ladies” – who took to the Hill in Freeport on 9/11/01 following the events of that morning to hoist the flag and share a message of strength – lives on as it did each week for 18 years. After they retired on September 11, 2019, WAA took over the tradition and continues the weekly flag waving along US Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine.

“Each Tuesday, we are joined by dozens of members of the local community and curious people stopping to be part of something meaningful,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. “I hope people will join us this year, both on the anniversary of 9/11, as well as each Tuesday moving forward. This flag waving has taken on new meaning for us all and given a spark of hope for unity and patriotism during this difficult time in our country.”

Following the events of 9/11, three patriotic women (Elaine Greene, Joann Millerand Carmen Foote) were moved to find an old American flag they had stored at home and stand on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving that flag to honor victims. These women became nationally known as “The Freeport Flag Ladies,” and proudly hoisted the Stars and Stripes every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years. After they retired on September 11, 2019, (their last 9/11 remembrance) the following Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Wreaths Across America took the helm and continued the weekly flag-waving tradition along US Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine.

To learn more go to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/19520/News/804/?relatedId=0.

To watch the Facebook live event go to https://fb.me/e/2UPjaByZj.