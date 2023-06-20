Yasmine M. Padula, 55

Yasmine M. (Hassan) Padula, 55, passed away on June 14th, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Weymouth, she was raised and educated in Quincy and has lived on the South Shore all her life.

Beloved daughter of the late Abdo S. Hassan and Aiche A. Zahara Hassan; Loving wife of Frederick Padula; Devoted mother of Marisa Padula of Carver and Frederick Padula of Miami; Dear sister of Samuel Hassan of Nova Scotia, Michael Hassan of Louisiana, Albert Hassan of Quincy, and the late Fatima Hassan; Yasmine is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held Monday, June 19th, at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St, Quincy Center.