Yolanda E. Romanelli, 97

Yolanda E. Romanelli, age 97, of Franklin, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill.

Yolanda was born in Somerville, to the late Arthur and Cecile (Lorang) Romanelli. Raised and educated in Quincy, she graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1941, as the valedictorian. She then graduated from Simmons College, Class of 1945, also as the valedictorian. Yolanda earned her Master’s degree in business from Boston University. She had lived in Franklin for five years, previously in Quincy for almost ninety years.

She was employed as an accountant at Algonquin Gas Company in Brighton for forty years.

Yolanda was a musician and enjoyed singing. She sang with the South Shore Chorale Society for many years. Yolanda was a volunteer with the Ladies Auxiliary at the former Quincy Medical Center, and also served as treasurer. She was a longtime, active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy where she sang in the choir and participated in many parish activities and councils.

Beloved sister of the late Arthur J. Romanelli and his surviving wife Myra of Norwood. Devoted aunt to her Godson, Arthur J. Romanelli, Jr. and his wife Tracey of Bellingham, Lynn M. Romanelli Pieri and her husband William of Needham, John M. Romanelli and his wife Susan of Westwood, and Neal A. Romanelli and his fiancée Beth Abely of Walpole. Loving great-aunt of nine.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy on Saturday, November 14, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Entombment, in her family mausoleum, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Yolanda’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.