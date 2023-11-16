Yook Fong Chin, age 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of November 14, 2023 at South Cove Manor in Quincy.

Beloved father of Allen Chin and wife Tiffany Lee, Bennett Chin and wife Lily Chin, Cary Chin and wife Van Le-Chin, all of Quincy. Cherished grandfather of Brenda, Tyler, Brendon, Chloe, Logan, Lex, Tiffany, Kelly and Kevin.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, November 24, 2023 from 9:00am-12:00pm at Tirrell Room, 254 Quarry Street in Quincy. A funeral procession will follow to Boston Chinatown before interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street in Braintree.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. Please visit HamelLydon.com to leave online condolences.