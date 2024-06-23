Yvonne M. Adukonis, 93

Yvonne M. (DiBona) Adukonis, age 93, of Kingston, formerly of Halifax and Braintree, died peacefully, Friday, June 21, 2024 at Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston, in the comfort of her loving family.

Yvonne was born in Quincy, to the late Carmela and Antonio DiBona. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School.

She lived in Kingston for the past seven years, previously in Halifax for twenty-seven years, and earlier in Braintree where she raised her family.

As a young woman, Yvonne worked as a bookkeeper at French Shriner Shoes in Boston. She left the workforce to raise her family and later returned, working as an associate at Thayer Pharmacy in Braintree and Macy’s at the Independence Mall in Kingston, where she retired from.

Most of all, Yvonne was devoted to her family. She was a loving presence in the everyday lives of her grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Henry W. Adukonis.

Devoted mother of Gail A. O’Sullivan and her husband Gerard “Fred” of Halifax, Marcia E. Rose and her husband Gregory of Braintree, Michelle A. Sansevero and her husband Frank of South Kingstown, R.I., and Maria L. Clark and her husband Glenn of Honeoye Falls, N.Y.

Loving grandmother of thirteen and great grandmother of six. She was predeceased by her grandson, Dylan Henry Clark.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Lucia DiBona, Umberto DiBona, and Ilia Vallatini.

Yvonne is also survived by her nephew, Roy Vallatini of Easton.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the church prior to the Mass from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Yvonne’s memory may be made to West River Care, 57 Wells Avenue, Suite 20, Newton, MA 02459.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.