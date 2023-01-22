Zach Taylor’s 30 Points Lead Raiders Past Presidents, 74-32 January 22, 2023 North Quincy senior captain Zach Taylor scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Raiders past the Quincy Presidents 74-32 in the second game of a basketball doubleheader Jan. 20 at Quincy High School. With the win NQ improved to 9-3; Quincy fell to 1-10 on the season. In the first game, the Quincy girls’ basketball team defeated the North Quincy girls’ team, 60-36. The victory qualified the Quincy girls (10-1) for the MIAA statewide tournament. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy junior Danny Adams eyes two points for the Presidents against the North Quincy Raiders Jan. 20. Adams scored a team-high 13 points but Quincy bowed to North Quincy, 74-32. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy senior captain Nate Caldwell drives to the basket as Quincy senior Charlie Coffey defends in the first quarter of the Raiders’ 74-32 win over the Presidents Jan. 20 at QHS. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy junior Luke Mordas scored four points in the Presidents’ 74-32 loss to the North Quincy Raiders Jan. 20. Defending for NQ is senior captain Zach Taylor. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth North Quincy sophomore Kobe Nguyen drives the lane for the Raiders as Quincy junior Luke Mordas defends the Presidents’ basket. Nguyen scored 7 points in North’s 74-32 win over Quincy. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Quincy junior Manny Aguayo tries to split two North Quincy defenders as he drives to the basket for the Presidents. Defending for North are senior Joe Bates (left) and senior Kevin Pritchard (right). The two teams will play again Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at North Quincy High School. More coverage in the Jan. 26th Quincy Sun. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Share this!