Zoning Overlays Eyed For West, North Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

To comply with a state law that encourages the development of new multi-family housing in communities served by the MBTA, city officials are looking at creating a new overlay zoning district in parts of West and North Quincy.

The City Council’s ordinance committee met Wednesday evening to review the proposed zoning overlay districts. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed districts on Monday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the McIntyre Government Center (old City Hall), 1305 Hancock St. The council is expected to vote on the overlay districts later that evening.

State lawmakers in 2021 approved the new law, known as Section 3A, which the requires communities served by the MBTA, aside from Boston, to have in place zoning districts that allow for multi-family housing as-of-right. The law was approved to encourage the development of much-needed new housing throughout the region.

“On a statewide level, there’s long been frustration with the fact that there is such a great demand in our region for housing, and yet a lot of communities are freezing out housing opportunities,” James Timmins, Quincy’s city solicitor, said Wednesday.

Each of the 177 municipalities that Section 3A applies to has been assigned one of four categories based upon the level of MBTA service it receives. Home to four Red Line stations, Quincy is considered a rapid-transit community.

Because Quincy is a rapid transit community, the city must come into compliance with the new state law by Dec. 31 of this year. To do so, the city must have in place a zoning district or districts at least 50 acres in size where at least 15 units of multi-family housing could be built as-of-right per acre. The district or districts must also be within a half mile of a rapid transit station, though there is some leeway there.

The new zoning districts need to provide capacity for the construction of 11,750 housing units. The figure is equal to one quarter of the 47,000 units of housing available within Quincy as of the 2020 census.

City officials in June said they planned to create the zoning overlay district in the vicinity of the Quincy Adams station in West Quincy because the area around the North Quincy station had previously been rezoned for transit-oriented development and they wanted to keep a close eye on the redevelopment of Wollaston and Quincy Center. On Wednesday, Rob Stevens, the city’s deputy planning director, said the current zoning in place for Quincy Center would allow for the construction of 15,000 units of housing, but development in the downtown district is not considered by-right because of the various approval processes in place.

Stevens said the decision was made to target areas of West Quincy currently zoned as Industrial A for the new zoning overlay district. The more residential sections of Centre Street, Liberty Street, Penn Street, Quincy Street, Totman Street and Brook Road were removed from the overlay district.

Because those areas were removed from the overlay district, the number of units that could be built by-right dipped below the required 11,750. To make up for the difference, Stevens said the decision was made to include the vicinity of the North Quincy station in the overlay zoning district.

Combined, the two overlay districts would have the capacity for 13,985 units – 11,417 in West Quincy and 2,568 in North Quincy.

Stevens said the Planning Department is recommending a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet for development in the new overlay districts and a minimum lot size per dwelling unit of 325 square feet; that is the same minimum lot size per dwelling unit required in the transit-oriented district already in place in North Quincy.

The department is also recommending a maximum building height of eight stories in the overlay districts and minimum front, rear and side setbacks of 10 feet. The overlay zoning already in place in North Quincy and the Quincy Center zoning districts have no minimum setback requirement, Stevens said, but the department believes a 10-foot setback is appropriate in the new overlay districts because the development would be by-right.

The proposed zoning ordinance would also set a maximum of 1.5 parking spaces per dwelling within a half-mile of the MBTA stations and a maximum of two parking spaces per dwelling unit outside the half-mile radius within the overlay districts.

Timmins said it was important to note that Section 3A and the state’s compliance guidelines do not require any new multi-family housing actually be built. Communities also do not have to put in place the physical infrastructure to support such developments.

“Just to be clear, we talked about this before, we’re creating an overlay district,” Timmins said. “This is not a mandate to build housing. It’s not a mandate to the city to develop the infrastructure to allow for housing.”

Stevens noted by-right developments within the overlay districts could still be subject to site-plan review. A project undergoing site-plan review cannot be rejected outright, but reasonable conditions may be imposed.

Ward 4 Councillor James Devine, whose district includes West Quincy, said that while the overlay districts may seem scary to some people, the city has no choice but to comply with state law. Devine said he was glad city officials were able to remove residential neighborhoods from the overlay district.

“You guys carved all those out to make sure they’re protected, that they’re not in that zone,” he said. “I appreciate that and I think our constituents will too.”

City Council President Noel DiBona said that while development will take place in certain areas of the city, officials should look at potentially expanding Residence A districts, where only single-family homes can be built by-right.

“We’re going to build in certain sections of the city – I encourage that – however, because of the sake of the traffic, the congestion and the cut-through city that we have…we need to really protect a lot of our single-family homeowners that living in Res. A, maybe rezone some of those areas into more Res. A,” DiBona said.

Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain said it didn’t seem fair that Section 3A gives Quincy no credit for development that already has taken place in recent years.

“This is crazy that we’re being forced to put this in place where other cities have not fulfilled their obligations from the get-go,” Cain said.